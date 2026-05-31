AOYAN AY-303Z

Model AY-303Z Vendor AOYAN Description Soil moisture sensor Exposes dry, temperature, soil_moisture, temperature_unit, temperature_calibration, soil_calibration, temperature_sampling, soil_sampling, soil_warning, battery Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

soil_moisture_calibration : Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

soil_moisture_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Water shortage warning. Value can be found in the published state on the dry property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true dry is ON, if false OFF.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured soil moisture value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Soil Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is % .

Air temperature and humidity sampling. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sampling property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sampling": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Soil humidity sampling. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_sampling property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_sampling": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Soil water shortage humidity value. Value can be found in the published state on the soil_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"soil_warning": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .