CTM Lyng AX_Water_Sensor

ModelAX_Water_Sensor
VendorCTM Lyng
DescriptionAX Water Sensor, water leakage detector
Exposesbattery, battery_low, water_leak, active_water_leak, linkquality
PictureCTM Lyng AX_Water_Sensor

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Water_leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Active_water_leak (binary)

Indicates whether there is an active water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the active_water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true active_water_leak is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.