CTM Lyng AX_Water_Sensor

ModelAX_Water_Sensor
VendorCTM Lyng
DescriptionAX Water Sensor, water leakage detector
Exposesbattery, battery_low, water_leak, active_water_leak
PictureCTM Lyng AX_Water_Sensor

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Active water leak (binary)

Indicates whether there is an active water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the active_water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true active water leak is ON, if false OFF.