CTM Lyng AX_Water_Sensor
|Model
|AX_Water_Sensor
|Vendor
|CTM Lyng
|Description
|AX Water Sensor, water leakage detector
|Exposes
|battery, battery_low, water_leak, active_water_leak
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Active water leak (binary)
Indicates whether there is an active water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true active water leak is ON, if
false OFF.