SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/37
|Model
|AV2010/37
|Vendor
|SMaBiT (Bitron Video)
|Description
|Water detector with siren
|Exposes
|water_leak, battery_low, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Water_leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water_leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.