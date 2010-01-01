SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/34

Model AV2010/34 Vendor SMaBiT (Bitron Video) Description Wall switch with 4 buttons Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the function key on the top of the sensor for about 10 seconds until the red LED briefly lights up once. During the search, the LED lights up red once every 10 seconds. When the LED flashes 2 times, the device has successfully registered.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: recall_* .