SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/34
|Model
|AV2010/34
|Vendor
|SMaBiT (Bitron Video)
|Description
|Wall switch with 4 buttons
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the function key on the top of the sensor for about 10 seconds until the red LED briefly lights up once. During the search, the LED lights up red once every 10 seconds. When the LED flashes 2 times, the device has successfully registered.
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
recall_*.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.