SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/34

ModelAV2010/34
VendorSMaBiT (Bitron Video)
DescriptionWall switch with 4 buttons
Exposesaction, linkquality
SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/34

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the function key on the top of the sensor for about 10 seconds until the red LED briefly lights up once. During the search, the LED lights up red once every 10 seconds. When the LED flashes 2 times, the device has successfully registered.

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: recall_*.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.