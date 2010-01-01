SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/29A

Model AV2010/29A Vendor SMaBiT (Bitron Video) Description Outdoor siren Exposes warning, squawk, battery_low, tamper, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the function button for 10 seconds until the LEDs on the left light up briefly. During the search, the LED will light red once every 10 seconds. If the LED flashes 2 times, the device has successfully logged on to your Smart Home system.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: , , , , , , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false

(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: or strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10

(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10 duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"squawk": {"state": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE}}

state (enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: system_is_armed , system_is_disarmed

(enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: , level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) for Squawk allowed values: true or false

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.