Zigbee2MQTT

SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/29A

ModelAV2010/29A
VendorSMaBiT (Bitron Video)
DescriptionOutdoor siren
Exposeswarning, squawk, battery_low, tamper, linkquality
PictureSMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/29A

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the function button for 10 seconds until the LEDs on the left light up briefly. During the search, the LED will light red once every 10 seconds. If the LED flashes 2 times, the device has successfully logged on to your Smart Home system.

Exposes

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Squawk (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"squawk": {"state": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE}}

  • state (enum): Set Squawk state allowed values: system_is_armed, system_is_disarmed
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) for Squawk allowed values: true or false

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.