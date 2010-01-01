SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/29
|Model
|AV2010/29
|Vendor
|SMaBiT (Bitron Video)
|Description
|Outdoor siren
|Exposes
|battery_low, tamper, warning, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Warning (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
mode(enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values:
stop,
burglar,
fire,
emergency,
police_panic,
fire_panic,
emergency_panic
level(enum): Sound level allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe_level(enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values:
low,
medium,
high,
very_high
strobe(binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values:
trueor
false
strobe_duty_cycle(numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
duration(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.