SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/24A

Model AV2010/24A Vendor SMaBiT (Bitron Video) Description Optical smoke detector (hardware version v2) Exposes smoke, battery_low, tamper, warning, linkquality Picture

Press button 10-15 seconds. There will be one beep after 5 seconds, two more beeps after 10-15 seconds. Wait after red light is flashing, then start the pairing process.

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop , burglar , fire , emergency , police_panic , fire_panic , emergency_panic

(enum): Sound level allowed values: , , , strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low , medium , high , very_high

(numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s