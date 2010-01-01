SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/21B

ModelAV2010/21B
VendorSMaBiT (Bitron Video)
DescriptionMagnetic contact sensor with additional input for wired sensors
Exposescontact, battery_low, tamper
PictureSMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/21B

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the function key on the top of the sensor for about 10 seconds until the red LED briefly lights up once. During the search, the LED lights up red once every 10 seconds. When the LED flashes 2 times, the device has successfully registered.

Exposes

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.