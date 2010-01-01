SMaBiT (Bitron Video) AV2010/21A
|Model
|AV2010/21A
|Vendor
|SMaBiT (Bitron Video)
|Description
|Compact magnetic contact sensor
|Exposes
|contact, battery_low, tamper, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the function key on the top of the sensor for about 10 seconds until the red LED briefly lights up once. During the search, the LED lights up red once every 10 seconds. When the LED flashes 2 times, the device has successfully registered.
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.