Aurora Lighting AU-A1ZBPIRS

ModelAU-A1ZBPIRS
VendorAurora Lighting
DescriptionAOne PIR sensor
Exposesoccupancy, battery_low, tamper, illuminance
PictureAurora Lighting AU-A1ZBPIRS

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. 0 = too low to be measured. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.