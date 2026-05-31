Aurora AU-A1ZB2WDM-Slave
|Model
|AU-A1ZB2WDM-Slave
|Vendor
|Aurora
|Description
|AOne Rotary Slave Dimmer
|Exposes
|switch (state), action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch (backlight endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_backlight property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_backlight": "ON"},
{"state_backlight": "OFF"} or
{"state_backlight": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_backlight": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_default,
off_default,
toggle_default,
brightness_move_to_level_default,
brightness_move_up_default,
brightness_move_down_default,
brightness_step_up_default,
brightness_step_down_default,
brightness_stop_default.