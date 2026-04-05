Tuya AR331Pro

Model AR331Pro Vendor Tuya Description Thermostatic radiator valve Exposes battery, battery_status, preheat, child_lock, climate (preset, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state), summer_mode, heating_cooling_mode, eco_temperature, comfort_temperature, holiday_time, frost_protection_temperature, boost_heating, boost_time, window_detection, window_open, window_temp, window_delay, window_close_delay, valve_state, fault_code, screen_orientation, display_brightness, override_active, override_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Battery low warning. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery status is ON, if false OFF.

Preheat/boost active (read-only status; use boost_heating to control). Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON preheat is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: preset , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 40 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , manual , holiday , comfort , eco , standby . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -7 and the maximum value is 7 with a step size of 0.5 .

Summer mode: disables heating, valve stays closed. Frost protection temperature remains active as safety net.. Value can be found in the published state on the summer_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"summer_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON summer mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Heating or cooling mode. In cooling mode valve is closed, works as temperature and window/door sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the heating_cooling_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_cooling_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: heat , cool .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 40 . The unit of this value is °C .

Holiday start and end in format YYYY/MM/DD HH:MM | YYYY/MM/DD HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_time": NEW_VALUE} .

Frost protection: valve opens below this temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Boost heating: the device will enter boost heating mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Boost duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Enable open-window detection. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Window is currently detected as. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals open window open is ON, if closed OFF.

Window detection: temperature drop threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the window_temp property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 40 . The unit of this value is °C .

Window detection: delay before triggering (minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the window_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Window detection: minimum open time before valve closes (minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the window_close_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_close_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Current valve state (read-only). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals open valve state is ON, if close OFF.

Fault code bitmap (bit 0: program_fault, bit 1: low_battery, bit 2: sensor_fault). Value can be found in the published state on the fault_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Display orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: up , right , down , left .

Display brightness (1–7). Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 7 .

Temporary manual override active. Value can be found in the published state on the override_active property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"override_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON override active is ON, if OFF OFF.

Temporary manual override temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the override_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"override_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 40 . The unit of this value is °C .

Schedule for monday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for tuesday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for wednesday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for thursday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for friday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for saturday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .