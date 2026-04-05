Tuya AR331Pro
|Model
|AR331Pro
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, battery_status, preheat, child_lock, climate (preset, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state), summer_mode, heating_cooling_mode, eco_temperature, comfort_temperature, holiday_time, frost_protection_temperature, boost_heating, boost_time, window_detection, window_open, window_temp, window_delay, window_close_delay, valve_state, fault_code, screen_orientation, display_brightness, override_active, override_temperature, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery status (binary)
Battery low warning. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery status is ON, if
false OFF.
Preheat (binary)
Preheat/boost active (read-only status; use boost_heating to control). Value can be found in the published state on the
preheat property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON preheat is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
preset,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
40. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
holiday,
comfort,
eco,
standby. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-7and the maximum value is
7with a step size of
0.5.
Summer mode (binary)
Summer mode: disables heating, valve stays closed. Frost protection temperature remains active as safety net.. Value can be found in the published state on the
summer_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"summer_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON summer mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Heating cooling mode (enum)
Heating or cooling mode. In cooling mode valve is closed, works as temperature and window/door sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
heating_cooling_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heating_cooling_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
heat,
cool.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
°C.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Holiday time (text)
Holiday start and end in format YYYY/MM/DD HH:MM | YYYY/MM/DD HH:MM. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_time": NEW_VALUE}.
Frost protection temperature (numeric)
Frost protection: valve opens below this temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Boost heating (binary)
Boost heating: the device will enter boost heating mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost time (numeric)
Boost duration in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Window detection (binary)
Enable open-window detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window open (binary)
Window is currently detected as. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
open window open is ON, if
closed OFF.
Window temp (numeric)
Window detection: temperature drop threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_temp property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window delay (numeric)
Window detection: delay before triggering (minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the
window_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Window close delay (numeric)
Window detection: minimum open time before valve closes (minutes). Value can be found in the published state on the
window_close_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_close_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Valve state (binary)
Current valve state (read-only). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
open valve state is ON, if
close OFF.
Fault code (numeric)
Fault code bitmap (bit 0: program_fault, bit 1: low_battery, bit 2: sensor_fault). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Screen orientation (enum)
Display orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
up,
right,
down,
left.
Display brightness (numeric)
Display brightness (1–7). Value can be found in the published state on the
display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
7.
Override active (binary)
Temporary manual override active. Value can be found in the published state on the
override_active property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"override_active": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON override active is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Override temperature (numeric)
Temporary manual override temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
override_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"override_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, example: "00:00/16.0 06:00/20.5 09:00/18.0 12:00/21.0 14:00/18.0 17:00/21.0 22:00/16.0 23:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.