Moes AM43-0.45/40-ES-EB

Model AM43-0.45/40-ES-EB Vendor Moes Description Roller blind/shades drive motor Exposes cover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_speed, opening_mode, set_upper_limit, set_bottom_limit, factory_reset, linkquality Picture

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Set the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: normal , reversed .

Motor speed. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . The unit of this value is rpm .

Opening mode. Value can be found in the published state on the opening_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"opening_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: tilt , lift .

Set the upper limit, to reset limits use factory_reset. Value can be found in the published state on the set_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET .

Set the bottom limit, to reset limits use factory_reset. Value can be found in the published state on the set_bottom_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_bottom_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: SET .

Factory reset the device. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true factory_reset is ON, if false OFF.