Zigbee2MQTT

Moes AM43-0.45/40-ES-EB

ModelAM43-0.45/40-ES-EB
VendorMoes
DescriptionRoller blind/shades drive motor
Exposescover (state, position), motor_direction, motor_speed, opening_mode, set_upper_limit, set_bottom_limit, factory_reset, linkquality
PictureMoes AM43-0.45/40-ES-EB

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Motor_direction (enum)

Set the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: normal, reversed.

Motor_speed (numeric)

Motor speed. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_speed property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is rpm.

Opening_mode (enum)

Opening mode. Value can be found in the published state on the opening_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"opening_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: tilt, lift.

Set_upper_limit (enum)

Set the upper limit, to reset limits use factory_reset. Value can be found in the published state on the set_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SET.

Set_bottom_limit (enum)

Set the bottom limit, to reset limits use factory_reset. Value can be found in the published state on the set_bottom_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_bottom_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SET.

Factory_reset (binary)

Factory reset the device. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true factory_reset is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.