ACMELEC AE-669K
|Model
|AE-669K
|Vendor
|ACMELEC
|Description
|Compatible with Mitsubishi Electric vrf system
|Exposes
|state, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, fan_mode, local_temperature), child_lock
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
fan_mode,
local_temperature.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
16and
32. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
cool,
heat,
fan_only,
dry. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.