ACMELEC AE-669K

ModelAE-669K
VendorACMELEC
DescriptionCompatible with Mitsubishi Electric vrf system
Exposesstate, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, fan_mode, local_temperature), child_lock
PictureACMELEC AE-669K

Exposes

State (binary)

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, fan_mode, local_temperature.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 16 and 32. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: cool, heat, fan_only, dry. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.