Xiaomi A6121
|Model
|A6121
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Vima Smart Lock
|Exposes
|inserted, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Remote unlock
Be aware that this smart does not offer remote unlock. Users will need the special keys it provides. You can then disable access for these keys, but this requires the app. In essence Zigbee2MQTT only provides the ability to know when a key was inserted.
Exposes
Inserted (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
inserted property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.