Xiaomi A6121

ModelA6121
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionVima Smart Lock
Exposesinserted, linkquality
PictureXiaomi A6121

Notes

Remote unlock

Be aware that this smart does not offer remote unlock. Users will need the special keys it provides. You can then disable access for these keys, but this requires the app. In essence Zigbee2MQTT only provides the ability to know when a key was inserted.

Exposes

Inserted (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the inserted property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.