# Xiaomi A6121

Model A6121 Vendor Xiaomi Description Vima Smart Lock Exposes inserted, linkquality Picture

# Remote unlock

Be aware that this smart does not offer remote unlock. Users will need the special keys it provides. You can then disable access for these keys, but this requires the app. In essence Zigbee2MQTT only provides the ability to know when a key was inserted.

Value can be found in the published state on the inserted property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.