Lincukoo A08-Z10T

ModelA08-Z10T
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionSmart sound and flash siren
Exposesalarm_state, alarm_volume, alarm_time, mute, alarm_ringtone
PictureLincukoo A08-Z10T

Exposes

Alarm state (enum)

alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: alarm_sound, alarm_light, alarm_sound_light, normal.

Alarm volume (enum)

alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, middle, high, mute.

Alarm time (numeric)

alarm times. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is times.

Mute (binary)

mute. Value can be found in the published state on the mute property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mute": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON mute is ON, if OFF OFF.

Alarm ringtone (enum)

alarm ringtone. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ringtone_1, ringtone_2, ringtone_3, ringtone_4, ringtone_5, ringtone_6, ringtone_7, ringtone_8, ringtone_9, ringtone_10, ringtone_11, ringtone_12, ringtone_13, ringtone_14, ringtone_15, ringtone_16, ringtone_17, ringtone_18, ringtone_19, ringtone_20, ringtone_21, ringtone_22, ringtone_23, ringtone_24, ringtone_25, ringtone_26, ringtone_27.