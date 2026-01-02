Lincukoo A08-Z10T

Model A08-Z10T Vendor Lincukoo Description Smart sound and flash siren Exposes alarm_state, alarm_volume, alarm_time, mute, alarm_ringtone Picture

alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: alarm_sound , alarm_light , alarm_sound_light , normal .

alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , middle , high , mute .

alarm times. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is times .

mute. Value can be found in the published state on the mute property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mute": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON mute is ON, if OFF OFF.