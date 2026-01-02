Lincukoo A08-Z10T
|Model
|A08-Z10T
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Smart sound and flash siren
|Exposes
|alarm_state, alarm_volume, alarm_time, mute, alarm_ringtone
|Picture
Exposes
Alarm state (enum)
alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
alarm_sound,
alarm_light,
alarm_sound_light,
normal.
Alarm volume (enum)
alarm volume. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_volume property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high,
mute.
Alarm time (numeric)
alarm times. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
times.
Mute (binary)
mute. Value can be found in the published state on the
mute property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mute": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON mute is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Alarm ringtone (enum)
alarm ringtone. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_ringtone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"alarm_ringtone": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ringtone_1,
ringtone_2,
ringtone_3,
ringtone_4,
ringtone_5,
ringtone_6,
ringtone_7,
ringtone_8,
ringtone_9,
ringtone_10,
ringtone_11,
ringtone_12,
ringtone_13,
ringtone_14,
ringtone_15,
ringtone_16,
ringtone_17,
ringtone_18,
ringtone_19,
ringtone_20,
ringtone_21,
ringtone_22,
ringtone_23,
ringtone_24,
ringtone_25,
ringtone_26,
ringtone_27.