Kwikset 99140-139
|Model
|99140-139
|Vendor
|Kwikset
|Description
|Home connect smart lock conversion kit
|Exposes
|lock (state, lock_state), battery, action, action_source_name, action_user, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
lock,
unlock,
lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
lock_failure_invalid_schedule,
unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
unlock_failure_invalid_schedule,
one_touch_lock,
key_lock,
key_unlock,
auto_lock,
schedule_lock,
schedule_unlock,
manual_lock,
manual_unlock,
non_access_user_operational_event.
Action_source_name (enum)
Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_source_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
keypad,
rfid,
manual,
rf.
Action_user (numeric)
ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.