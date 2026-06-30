Philips 9290042970A

Model 9290042970A Vendor Philips Description Hue wired wall switch module Exposes device_mode, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: single_rocker , single_push_button , dual_rocker , dual_push_button .