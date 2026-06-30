Philips 9290042970A
|Model
|9290042970A
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue wired wall switch module
|Exposes
|device_mode, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Device mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
single_rocker,
single_push_button,
dual_rocker,
dual_push_button.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
left_press,
left_press_release,
right_press,
right_press_release,
left_hold,
left_hold_release,
right_hold,
right_hold_release,
toggle,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop.