Philips 9290042970A

Model9290042970A
VendorPhilips
DescriptionHue wired wall switch module
Exposesdevice_mode, action
PicturePhilips 9290042970A

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Device mode (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the device_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"device_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: single_rocker, single_push_button, dual_rocker, dual_push_button.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: left_press, left_press_release, right_press, right_press_release, left_hold, left_hold_release, right_hold, right_hold_release, toggle, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop.