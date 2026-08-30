Philips 9290035639

Model 9290035639 Vendor Philips Description Hue Secure contact sensor Exposes contact, tamper, contact_last_changed, tamper_last_changed, battery, identify Picture

To initiate setup mode, press and hold the setup button on the rear of the device for +- 5 seconds until the setup light blinks red/green. It is now in pairing mode release the button. When paired, the light blinks orange (indicating tamper is triggered)

As with many HUE products pairing it to a HUE hub again and then removing it again also set's the device back to a initial pairing mode similar to a factory reset

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"contact": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tamper": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Time (in seconds) since when contact was last changed.. Value can be found in the published state on the contact_last_changed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"contact_last_changed": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Time (in seconds) since when tamper was last changed.. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper_last_changed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tamper_last_changed": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is s .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .