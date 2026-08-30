Philips 9290035639
|Model
|9290035639
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue Secure contact sensor
|Exposes
|contact, tamper, contact_last_changed, tamper_last_changed, battery, identify
|Picture
Pairing
To initiate setup mode, press and hold the setup button on the rear of the device for +- 5 seconds until the setup light blinks red/green. It is now in pairing mode release the button. When paired, the light blinks orange (indicating tamper is triggered)
As with many HUE products pairing it to a HUE hub again and then removing it again also set's the device back to a initial pairing mode similar to a factory reset
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"contact": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"tamper": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Contact last changed (numeric)
Time (in seconds) since when contact was last changed.. Value can be found in the published state on the
contact_last_changed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"contact_last_changed": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Tamper last changed (numeric)
Time (in seconds) since when tamper was last changed.. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper_last_changed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"tamper_last_changed": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
s.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.