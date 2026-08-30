Philips 9290035639

Model9290035639
VendorPhilips
DescriptionHue Secure contact sensor
Exposescontact, tamper, contact_last_changed, tamper_last_changed, battery, identify
PicturePhilips 9290035639

Pairing

To initiate setup mode, press and hold the setup button on the rear of the device for +- 5 seconds until the setup light blinks red/green. It is now in pairing mode release the button. When paired, the light blinks orange (indicating tamper is triggered)

As with many HUE products pairing it to a HUE hub again and then removing it again also set's the device back to a initial pairing mode similar to a factory reset

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"contact": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tamper": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Contact last changed (numeric)

Time (in seconds) since when contact was last changed.. Value can be found in the published state on the contact_last_changed property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"contact_last_changed": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is s.

Tamper last changed (numeric)

Time (in seconds) since when tamper was last changed.. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper_last_changed property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"tamper_last_changed": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is s.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.