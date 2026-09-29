TuYa 899WZ

Model 899WZ Vendor Tuya Description Water leak detector with 80DB Alarm Exposes water_leak, battery_low, battery Picture

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.