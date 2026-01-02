Tuya 872WZ

Model872WZ
VendorTuya
DescriptionWater level sensor
Exposesliquid_level_percent, liquid_depth, liquid_state, max_set, mini_set, installation_height, liquid_depth_max
PictureTuya 872WZ

Exposes

Liquid level percent (numeric)

Liquid level ratio. Value can be found in the published state on the liquid_level_percent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Liquid depth (numeric)

Liquid Depth. Value can be found in the published state on the liquid_depth property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m.

Liquid state (enum)

Liquid level status. Value can be found in the published state on the liquid_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, normal, high.

Max set (numeric)

Liquid max percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the max_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Mini set (numeric)

Liquid minimal percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the mini_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mini_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Installation height (numeric)

Height from sensor to tank bottom. Value can be found in the published state on the installation_height property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"installation_height": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 4. The unit of this value is m.

Liquid depth max (numeric)

Height from sensor to liquid level. Value can be found in the published state on the liquid_depth_max property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"liquid_depth_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 4. The unit of this value is m.