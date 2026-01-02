Tuya 872WZ
|Model
|872WZ
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Water level sensor
|Exposes
|liquid_level_percent, liquid_depth, liquid_state, max_set, mini_set, installation_height, liquid_depth_max
|Picture
Exposes
Liquid level percent (numeric)
Liquid level ratio. Value can be found in the published state on the
liquid_level_percent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Liquid depth (numeric)
Liquid Depth. Value can be found in the published state on the
liquid_depth property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Liquid state (enum)
Liquid level status. Value can be found in the published state on the
liquid_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
normal,
high.
Max set (numeric)
Liquid max percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Mini set (numeric)
Liquid minimal percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the
mini_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mini_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Installation height (numeric)
Height from sensor to tank bottom. Value can be found in the published state on the
installation_height property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"installation_height": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
4. The unit of this value is
m.
Liquid depth max (numeric)
Height from sensor to liquid level. Value can be found in the published state on the
liquid_depth_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"liquid_depth_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
4. The unit of this value is
m.