Philips 8718699693985

Model 8718699693985 Vendor Philips Description Hue smart button Exposes battery, action Picture

Remove the back cover to reach the setup button.

Short press: the button enters pairing mode. The LED blinks orange slowly.

Hold for about 10 seconds: factory reset. The LED shows a long green flash (reboot), then cycles quickly through red, orange and green (reset), then blinks orange slowly (pairing mode).

If Zigbee2MQTT already knows the button, for example from an earlier pairing or a failed interview, it does not interview or configure the button again when it joins, and the button sends no actions. Force remove the button in Zigbee2MQTT first, then factory reset it, enable permit join and short press the setup button.

Right after pairing, the button may not send actions for a minute or two.

Each press sends press , then release , then on or off , alternating from one press to the next. The LED flashes green twice on each press.

Sometimes you need to "wake up" the device as you hit the update. Especially with battery-powered devices. Just press the button before pressing the update button.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .