Philips 8718699693985

Model8718699693985
VendorPhilips
DescriptionHue smart button
Exposesbattery, action
PicturePhilips 8718699693985

Notes

Pairing

Remove the back cover to reach the setup button.

  • Short press: the button enters pairing mode. The LED blinks orange slowly.
  • Hold for about 10 seconds: factory reset. The LED shows a long green flash (reboot), then cycles quickly through red, orange and green (reset), then blinks orange slowly (pairing mode).

If Zigbee2MQTT already knows the button, for example from an earlier pairing or a failed interview, it does not interview or configure the button again when it joins, and the button sends no actions. Force remove the button in Zigbee2MQTT first, then factory reset it, enable permit join and short press the setup button.

Right after pairing, the button may not send actions for a minute or two.

Actions

Each press sends press, then release, then on or off, alternating from one press to the next. The LED flashes green twice on each press.

Troubleshooting

Device cannot be updated

Sometimes you need to "wake up" the device as you hit the update. Especially with battery-powered devices. Just press the button before pressing the update button.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, press, hold, release.