Philips 8718699693985
|Model
|8718699693985
|Vendor
|Philips
|Description
|Hue smart button
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Remove the back cover to reach the setup button.
- Short press: the button enters pairing mode. The LED blinks orange slowly.
- Hold for about 10 seconds: factory reset. The LED shows a long green flash (reboot), then cycles quickly through red, orange and green (reset), then blinks orange slowly (pairing mode).
If Zigbee2MQTT already knows the button, for example from an earlier pairing or a failed interview, it does not interview or configure the button again when it joins, and the button sends no actions. Force remove the button in Zigbee2MQTT first, then factory reset it, enable permit join and short press the setup button.
Right after pairing, the button may not send actions for a minute or two.
Actions
Each press sends
press, then
release, then
on or
off, alternating from one press to the next. The LED flashes green twice on each press.
Troubleshooting
Device cannot be updated
Sometimes you need to "wake up" the device as you hit the update. Especially with battery-powered devices. Just press the button before pressing the update button.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
press,
hold,
release.