# Philips 8718696743133

Model 8718696743133 Vendor Philips Description Hue tap Exposes action, linkquality Picture

# Green Power

This is a Zigbee Green Power device which allows it to be very energy efficient. Messages from Green Power devices cannot be "understood" by normal Zigbee devices, therefore they need to be "translated" first. Not all Zigbee devices can do this translation, currently the only devices known to do this are Philips Hue devices. This means that the Green Power device has to be in range of a Philips Hue device in order to use it.

Green Power devices don't support binding and are not included in network scans.

This device requires your Zigbee network to run on channel 11, 15, 20 or 25. In order to pair it hold the corresponding button for that channel 10 seconds.

Button (dots) Channel 1 11 2 15 3 20 4 25

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: press_1 , press_2 , press_3 , press_4 .