Leedarson 6ARCZABZH

Model6ARCZABZH
VendorLeedarson
Description4-Key Remote Controller
Exposesbattery, action
PictureLeedarson 6ARCZABZH

Notes

Deprecated click event

By default this device exposes a deprecated click event. It's recommended to use the action event instead.

To disable the click event, set legacy: false for this device in configuration.yaml. Example:

devices:
  '0x12345678':
    friendly_name: my_device
    legacy: false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: colortemp_up_release, colortemp_down_release, on, off, brightness_up, brightness_down, colortemp_up, colortemp_down, colortemp_up_hold, colortemp_down_hold.