Kwikset 66492-001
|Model
|66492-001
|Vendor
|Kwikset
|Description
|Home connect smart lock conversion kit
|Exposes
|lock (state, lock_state), battery, action, action_source_name, action_user
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- Pair the lock by pressing the "A" button 4 times.
- Unpair the lock by pressing the "B" button 9 times.
Factory Reset
- Factory reset the lock by removing the battery pack.
- Press and HOLD the "Program" button while reinserting the battery pack.
- Release button shortly after battery pack is installed. The status LED will flash red and green.
- Press the "Program" button once more. The latch bolt will extend and retract to learn the orientation of the door. The status LED will flash green for sucess or solid red for 5 seconds to indicate failure.
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
lock,
unlock,
lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
lock_failure_invalid_schedule,
unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
unlock_failure_invalid_schedule,
one_touch_lock,
key_lock,
key_unlock,
auto_lock,
schedule_lock,
schedule_unlock,
manual_lock,
manual_unlock,
non_access_user_operational_event.
Action source name (enum)
Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_source_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
keypad,
rfid,
manual,
rf.
Action user (numeric)
ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_user property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.