Kwikset 66492-001

Model 66492-001 Vendor Kwikset Description Home connect smart lock conversion kit Exposes lock (state, lock_state), battery, action, action_source_name, action_user, linkquality Picture

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , lock , unlock , lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , lock_failure_invalid_schedule , unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , unlock_failure_invalid_schedule , one_touch_lock , key_lock , key_unlock , auto_lock , schedule_lock , schedule_unlock , manual_lock , manual_unlock , non_access_user_operational_event .

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: keypad , rfid , manual , rf .

ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_user property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.