Zigbee2MQTT

Kwikset 66492-001

Model66492-001
VendorKwikset
DescriptionHome connect smart lock conversion kit
Exposeslock (state, lock_state), battery, action, action_source_name, action_user, linkquality
PictureKwikset 66492-001

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked, locked, unlocked.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, lock, unlock, lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, lock_failure_invalid_schedule, unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, unlock_failure_invalid_schedule, one_touch_lock, key_lock, key_unlock, auto_lock, schedule_lock, schedule_unlock, manual_lock, manual_unlock, non_access_user_operational_event.

Action_source_name (enum)

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: keypad, rfid, manual, rf.

Action_user (numeric)

ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_user property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.