Kwikset 66492-001

Model 66492-001 Vendor Kwikset Description Home connect smart lock conversion kit Exposes lock (state, lock_state), battery, action, action_source_name, action_user Picture

Pair the lock by pressing the "A" button 4 times.

Unpair the lock by pressing the "B" button 9 times.

Factory reset the lock by removing the battery pack. Press and HOLD the "Program" button while reinserting the battery pack. Release button shortly after battery pack is installed. The status LED will flash red and green. Press the "Program" button once more. The latch bolt will extend and retract to learn the orientation of the door. The status LED will flash green for sucess or solid red for 5 seconds to indicate failure.

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , lock , unlock , lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , lock_failure_invalid_schedule , unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , unlock_failure_invalid_schedule , one_touch_lock , key_lock , key_unlock , auto_lock , schedule_lock , schedule_unlock , manual_lock , manual_unlock , non_access_user_operational_event .

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: keypad , rfid , manual , rf .