Legrand 600087L
|Model
|600087L
|Vendor
|Legrand
|Description
|Wireless and batteryless blind control switch
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
stop,
up,
down.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.