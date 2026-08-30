Iluminize 5128.10

Model 5128.10 Vendor Iluminize Description Zigbee 3.0 switch shutter SW with level control Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false