Iluminize 5120.1210

Model5120.1210
VendorIluminize
DescriptionZigbee 3.0 switch mini 1x230V without neutral, 200W/400W
Exposesswitch (state), power_on_behavior
PictureIluminize 5120.1210

Notes

Pairing

Functions of the Prog. - button
Perform a reset / pair with gatewaypress 5 times briefly
Create Zigbee network / connect devicespress 4 times briefly
Connect a remote with Touchlinkpress 4 times briefly
Connect a remote with Find & Bindpress 3 times briefly

NOTE: If you migrate to Zigbee2MQTT and your old gateway is still running, turn it off. Otherwise, the switch will still connect to it.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300}, {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: off, on, toggle, previous.