Iluminize 5120.1200

Model 5120.1200 Vendor Iluminize Description Zigbee 3.0 switch mini 1x230V with neutral, 200W/400W Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior Picture

Functions of the Prog. - button Perform a reset / pair with gateway press 5 times briefly Create Zigbee network / connect devices press 4 times briefly Connect a remote with Touchlink press 4 times briefly Connect a remote with Find & Bind press 3 times briefly

NOTE: If you migrate to Zigbee2MQTT and your old gateway is still running, turn it off. Otherwise, the switch will still connect to it.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .