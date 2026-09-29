Namron 4566701

Model 4566701 Vendor Namron Description Namron Edge Dimmer (black) Exposes firmware_version, firmware_date, light (state, brightness), power, energy, min_brightness, max_brightness, dimming_speed, move_rate_zigbee, transition_time_physical, move_rate_physical, start_brightness, screen_on_time, display_brightness Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Value can be found in the published state on the firmware_version property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the firmware_date property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

genLevelCtrl 0xA000 (minimumBrightness).. Value can be found in the published state on the min_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is % .

genLevelCtrl 0xA003 (devicemaxlevel).. Value can be found in the published state on the max_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 51 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

genLevelCtrl 0xA006 (transtiontimezigbee).. Value can be found in the published state on the dimming_speed property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimming_speed": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimming_speed": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 .

genLevelCtrl 0xA008 (moveratezigbee).. Value can be found in the published state on the move_rate_zigbee property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"move_rate_zigbee": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_rate_zigbee": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 .

genLevelCtrl 0xA005 (transitiontimephysical) - dimming speed when using the physical dial. Matches the Namron Simplify app's "Transition Time Physical" (0-10). Confirmed working write on real hardware.. Value can be found in the published state on the transition_time_physical property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"transition_time_physical": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transition_time_physical": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

genLevelCtrl 0xA007 (moveratephysical) - move rate when using the physical dial. Matches the Namron Simplify app's "Move rate Physical" (0-10). Confirmed working write on real hardware.. Value can be found in the published state on the move_rate_physical property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"move_rate_physical": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_rate_physical": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

genLevelCtrl 0x0011 (onLevel) - brightness level the light goes to when turned on. Write must explicitly use disableDefaultResponse:false or the device silently reverts to the ZCL "previous" sentinel within ~1s. Confirmed stable (no reset) for 4+ minutes on real hardware.. Value can be found in the published state on the start_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"start_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"start_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

genLevelCtrl 0xA001 (screenConstantTime), raw value is a seconds count (0/10/30/60).. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_on_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"screen_on_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_on_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: always_on , 10s , 30s , 60s .