Namron 4512796
|Model
|4512796
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Simplify thermostat (black)
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint, running_state, pi_heating_demand), switch (state), identify, humidity, power, voltage, current, energy, preset, fault, child_lock, system_lock, window_open_check, window_open, frost_protection, auto_time, adaptive_function, idle_screen, schedule, work_days, sensor_mode, schedule_snooze, control_mode, theme, floor_protection_type, floor_sensor_type, external_sensor_type, floor_sensor_brand, external_sensor_brand, floor_sensor_resistance, external_sensor_resistance, home_temperature, away_temperature, sleep_temperature, holiday_temperature, floor_temperature_limit, hysteresis, temperature_lower_limit, temperature_upper_limit, frost_protection_temperature, active_backlight, idle_backlight, screen_on_time, regulator_cycle, regulator_percentage, curing_time
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
running_state,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
40. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing (
/set) this attribute is not possible. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-10and the maximum value is
10with a step size of
0.5.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Preset (enum)
Preset. Value can be found in the published state on the
preset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"preset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"preset": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
manual,
home,
away,
sleep,
holiday.
Fault (enum)
Error shown on the display (ERR1-ERR7). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fault": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
zigbee_error,
bluetooth_error,
internal_sensor_error,
floor_sensor_error,
external_sensor_error,
overheat,
overload.
Child lock (binary)
Locks all buttons on the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "VALUE"}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
System lock (binary)
Locks access to the settings menu, the setpoint can still be changed. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"system_lock": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON system lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window open check (binary)
Enable open window detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_check property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open_check": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_check": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON window open check is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window open (binary)
Open window detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON window open is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Frost protection (binary)
Enable frost protection. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"frost_protection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Auto time (binary)
Automatically set time. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"auto_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_time": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON auto time is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Adaptive function (binary)
Adaptive heating. Value can be found in the published state on the
adaptive_function property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"adaptive_function": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"adaptive_function": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON adaptive function is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Idle screen (binary)
Show idle screen. Value can be found in the published state on the
idle_screen property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"idle_screen": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"idle_screen": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON idle screen is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Schedule (binary)
Enable week schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON schedule is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Work days (enum)
Work days used by the week schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_days property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"work_days": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"work_days": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
5+2,
6+1,
7+0,
0+7.
Sensor mode (enum)
Temperature sensor used for regulation. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
air,
floor,
external.
Schedule snooze (enum)
Temporarily pause the week schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_snooze property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_snooze": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_snooze": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
none,
3h,
6h,
12h,
day,
week.
Control mode (enum)
Thermostat or power regulator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
control_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"control_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"control_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
thermostat,
power_regulator.
Theme (enum)
Display theme. Value can be found in the published state on the
theme property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"theme": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"theme": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
dark,
light.
Floor protection type (enum)
Floor type, determines the floor temperature limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_protection_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_protection_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_protection_type": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
none,
wood,
stone,
custom,
no_floor_sensor.
Floor sensor type (enum)
Type of floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_sensor_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_sensor_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_sensor_type": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
namron,
other_brand,
manual,
no_sensor.
External sensor type (enum)
Type of external sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_sensor_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_sensor_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_sensor_type": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
namron,
other_brand,
manual,
no_sensor.
Floor sensor brand (enum)
Floor sensor brand (sensor type other_brand). Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_sensor_brand property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_sensor_brand": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_sensor_brand": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
ctm_47k,
elko_10k,
heatit_10k,
micromatic_12k,
sg_12k,
schneider_10k.
External sensor brand (enum)
External sensor brand (sensor type other_brand). Value can be found in the published state on the
external_sensor_brand property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_sensor_brand": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_sensor_brand": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
ctm_47k,
elko_10k,
heatit_10k,
micromatic_12k,
sg_12k,
schneider_10k.
Floor sensor resistance (enum)
Floor sensor resistance (sensor type manual). Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_sensor_resistance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_sensor_resistance": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_sensor_resistance": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
6.8k,
10k,
12k,
15k,
22k,
33k,
47k,
100k.
External sensor resistance (enum)
External sensor resistance (sensor type manual). Value can be found in the published state on the
external_sensor_resistance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_sensor_resistance": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_sensor_resistance": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
6.8k,
10k,
12k,
15k,
22k,
33k,
47k,
100k.
Home temperature (numeric)
Setpoint in home mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
home_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"home_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"home_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Away temperature (numeric)
Setpoint in away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"away_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Sleep temperature (numeric)
Setpoint in sleep mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
sleep_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sleep_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sleep_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Holiday temperature (numeric)
Setpoint in holiday mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
holiday_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"holiday_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"holiday_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Floor temperature limit (numeric)
Maximum floor temperature (custom floor protection type). Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temperature_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_temperature_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_temperature_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
25 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Hysteresis (numeric)
Hysteresis. Value can be found in the published state on the
hysteresis property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hysteresis": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hysteresis": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature lower limit (numeric)
Lowest setpoint that can be selected. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_lower_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_lower_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_lower_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
39.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature upper limit (numeric)
Highest setpoint that can be selected. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_upper_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_upper_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_upper_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5.5 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
°C.
Frost protection temperature (numeric)
Frost protection setpoint. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"frost_protection_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Active backlight (numeric)
Display brightness when active. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_backlight property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"active_backlight": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"active_backlight": VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Idle backlight (numeric)
Display brightness when idle. Value can be found in the published state on the
idle_backlight property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"idle_backlight": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"idle_backlight": VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Screen on time (numeric)
Screen timeout, 0 = always on. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_on_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"screen_on_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_on_time": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
s.
Regulator cycle (numeric)
Power regulator cycle duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_cycle property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_cycle": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_cycle": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
min.
Regulator percentage (numeric)
Heating level in power regulator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
regulator_percentage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"regulator_percentage": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"regulator_percentage": VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Curing time (numeric)
Floor curing, heating is blocked while curing. Value can be found in the published state on the
curing_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"curing_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curing_time": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
40. The unit of this value is
days.