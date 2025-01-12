Namron 4512793

Model4512793
VendorNamron
DescriptionSimplify 6-button remote with battery
Exposesbattery, action
PictureNamron 4512793

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_up_press, button_1_up_hold, button_1_up_release, button_1_down_press, button_1_down_hold, button_1_down_release, button_2_up_press, button_2_up_hold, button_2_up_release, button_2_down_press, button_2_down_hold, button_2_down_release, button_3_up_press, button_3_up_hold, button_3_up_release, button_3_down_press, button_3_down_hold, button_3_down_release.