Namron 4512765
|Model
|4512765
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Zigbee humidity and temperature Sensor
|Exposes
|battery, temperature, humidity
|Picture
Notes
To add device to zigbee network:
Short press button 3 times;
• if the device is not in a network, the light will slowly blink orange, then it will start searching network and adding.
• if the device is in a network, the light will blink slowly green for 5s. If so, you need to factory reset the device, and then pair.
How to factory reset device:
Long Press button for 10s, the light will blink red quickly. after 10s, release button and light will stay solid for 3s to reset.
Manufacturers explanation of indicator light A:
A blink slowly in green for 7 times: Device powered on
A blink slowly in orange:Network pairing(timeout 2mins)
A stay in solid green:Network pairing successful.
A stay in solid orange for 3s:Network pairing failed.
A blinking in orange once per minute:battery power empty soon
A blinking quickly in orange for 3s:Lost connection with hub
Manufacturer website:
https://www.namron.com/products/namron-zigbee-fuktighet-og-temperatursensor/
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.