Namron 4512765

Model 4512765 Vendor Namron Description Zigbee humidity and temperature Sensor Exposes battery, temperature, humidity Picture

Short press button 3 times;

• if the device is not in a network, the light will slowly blink orange, then it will start searching network and adding.

• if the device is in a network, the light will blink slowly green for 5s. If so, you need to factory reset the device, and then pair.

Long Press button for 10s, the light will blink red quickly. after 10s, release button and light will stay solid for 3s to reset.

A blink slowly in green for 7 times: Device powered on

A blink slowly in orange:Network pairing(timeout 2mins)

A stay in solid green:Network pairing successful.

A stay in solid orange for 3s:Network pairing failed.

A blinking in orange once per minute:battery power empty soon

A blinking quickly in orange for 3s:Lost connection with hub

https://www.namron.com/products/namron-zigbee-fuktighet-og-temperatursensor/

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .