Namron 4512765

Model4512765
VendorNamron
DescriptionZigbee humidity and temperature Sensor
Exposesbattery, temperature, humidity
PictureNamron 4512765

Notes

To add device to zigbee network:

Short press button 3 times;

• if the device is not in a network, the light will slowly blink orange, then it will start searching network and adding.

• if the device is in a network, the light will blink slowly green for 5s. If so, you need to factory reset the device, and then pair.

How to factory reset device:

Long Press button for 10s, the light will blink red quickly. after 10s, release button and light will stay solid for 3s to reset.

Manufacturers explanation of indicator light A:

A blink slowly in green for 7 times: Device powered on

A blink slowly in orange:Network pairing(timeout 2mins)

A stay in solid green:Network pairing successful.

A stay in solid orange for 3s:Network pairing failed.

A blinking in orange once per minute:battery power empty soon

A blinking quickly in orange for 3s:Lost connection with hub

Manufacturer website:

https://www.namron.com/products/namron-zigbee-fuktighet-og-temperatursensor/

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.