Namron 4512764
|Model
|4512764
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Zigbee water leak sensor
|Exposes
|battery_low, water_leak, battery
|Picture
Notes
Batteries not included
The manual does not mention the fact that the device comes without batteries. Remove the bottom lid by unscrewing the four screws and insert two AAA batteries.
Pairing
- Short press the button on the bottom of the device (between the two sensing pads) three times in short succession.
- A light on the top of the device should turn orange for a short while before it starts pairing.
- If the light blinks slowly in green for five minutes, this indicates that the device is already paired, and must be factory reset before joining a new network. Refer to the section "Factory Reset" below.
Factory Reset
- Press and hold the button on the bottom of the device (between the two sensing pads) for ten seconds.
- A light on the top of the device will start blinking red for ten seconds and then turn steadily red. You can now release the button, and the device will be reset when the light turns off.
Exposes
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.