Namron 4512764

# Batteries not included

The manual does not mention the fact that the device comes without batteries. Remove the bottom lid by unscrewing the four screws and insert two AAA batteries.

Short press the button on the bottom of the device (between the two sensing pads) three times in short succession. A light on the top of the device should turn orange for a short while before it starts pairing. If the light blinks slowly in green for five minutes, this indicates that the device is already paired, and must be factory reset before joining a new network. Refer to the section "Factory Reset" below.

# Factory Reset