Namron 4512763

Model 4512763 Vendor Namron Description Zigbee movement sensor Exposes occupancy, tamper, battery, voltage, battery_low Picture

Namron declares on their website that the sensor is compatible with Athom Homey and Futurehome. The information used to integrate this device was taken from Athom Homey's implementation.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .