Namron 4512763
|Model
|4512763
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Zigbee movement sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, tamper, battery, voltage, battery_low
|Picture
Notes
Namron declares on their website that the sensor is compatible with Athom Homey and Futurehome. The information used to integrate this device was taken from Athom Homey's implementation.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Reported battery voltage in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.