Namron 4512762

Model 4512762 Vendor Namron Description Zigbee Door Sensor Exposes contact, battery, voltage Picture

The manual does not mention the fact that the device comes without batteries. Remove the bottom lid and insert a CR2450 battery.

Short press the button on the bottom of the device (black, recessed button) three times in short succession. A light on the top of the device should turn orange for a short while before it starts pairing. If the light blinks slowly in green for five minutes, this indicates that the device is already paired, and must be factory reset before joining a new network. Refer to the section "Factory Reset" below.

Press and hold the button on the bottom of the device (black, recessed button) for ten seconds. A light on the top of the device will start blinking red for ten seconds and then turn steadily red. You can now release the button, and the device will be reset when the light turns off.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .