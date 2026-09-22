Namron 4512701
|Model
|4512701
|Vendor
|Namron
|Description
|Zigbee 1 channel switch K2 (White)
|Exposes
|battery, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- Remove the remote from previous zigbee network if it has already been added to it, otherwise pairing will fail. Please refer to the part "Factory Reset".
- From your zigbee controller or hub interface, choose to add device or accessory and enter Pairing mode as instructed by the controller.
- Press and hold down both buttons until LED indicator turns on.
- Immediately short press the left button to search nearby network, indicator flashes every 1 second, 20 seconds timeout if there is no network. Indicator will then blink 5 times quickly for successful pairing.
Factory Reset
- Press and hold down both buttons until LED indicator turns on
- Immediately short press the left button 5 times continuously, indicator flashes 3 times quickly to indicate successful reset.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop.