Enbrighten 43113
|Model
|43113
|Vendor
|Enbrighten
|Description
|Zigbee in-wall smart dimmer
|Exposes
|identify, light (state, brightness, level_config), action
|Picture
Notes
LED status indicator
To change the LED status indicator press the top of rocker 3 times and then the bottom of the rocker 1 time. This will cycle between these modes:
- LED is ON when the load if OFF (Default)
- LED is ON when the load if ON
- LED is always OFF
Pairing
Factory reset the dimmer by pressing the top of the rocker 10 times quickly.
Device Not Responding
Some Enbrighten devices will not respond to route update requests after a while. This can cause them to eventually not respond to commands, even though "last seen" will be recent. The only way to fix this is to reset the device by unplugging it or flipping power at the breaker.
Instability with Larger Networks
Some Enbrighten devices may cause issues with larger networks. In particular, they may stop relaying messages for child devices. As a reference, broken behaviour was observed on a network with 120 nodes of which there were 10 Enbrighten devices. Consider separating Enbrighten devices to their own unique Zigbee network if you encounter issues.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
identify.
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
level_config.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop.