Enbrighten 43084

Model 43084 Vendor Enbrighten Description Zigbee in-wall smart toggle style switch Exposes identify, switch (state), action Picture

Some Enbrighten devices will not respond to route update requests after a while. This can cause them to eventually not respond to commands, even though "last seen" will be recent. The only way to fix this is to reset the device by unplugging it or flipping power at the breaker.

Some Enbrighten devices may cause issues with larger networks. In particular, they may stop relaying messages for child devices. As a reference, broken behaviour was observed on a network with 120 nodes of which there were 10 Enbrighten devices. Consider separating Enbrighten devices to their own unique Zigbee network if you encounter issues.

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .