Schneider Electric 41EPBDWCLMZ/354PBDMBTZ
|Model
|41EPBDWCLMZ/354PBDMBTZ
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser 40/300-Series Module Dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, level_config), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, indicator_mode
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
level_config.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Ballast minimum level (numeric)
Specifies the minimum light output of the ballast. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_minimum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
Ballast maximum level (numeric)
Specifies the maximum light output of the ballast. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_maximum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
Indicator mode (enum, smart endpoint)
Set Indicator Mode for smart switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode_smart property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode_smart": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode_smart": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
reverse_with_load,
consistent_with_load,
always_off,
always_on,
flash_on_click.