# Schneider Electric 41ECSFWMZ-VW

Model 41ECSFWMZ-VW Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser 40/300-Series Module AC Fan Controller Exposes fan (state, mode), linkquality Picture

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""} . To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: off , low , medium , high , on .