Zigbee2MQTT

Schneider Electric 41ECSFWMZ-VW

Model41ECSFWMZ-VW
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser 40/300-Series Module AC Fan Controller
Exposesfan (state, mode), linkquality
PictureSchneider Electric 41ECSFWMZ-VW

Exposes

Fan

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: off, low, medium, high, on.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.