# OSRAM 4052899930377

Model 4052899930377 Vendor OSRAM Description Lightify pro push button controller (PBC) Exposes action, linkquality Picture

# Action (enum, l1 endpoint)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: hold , release , toggle .

# Action (enum, l2 endpoint)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: hold , release , toggle .

# Action (enum, l3 endpoint)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: hold , release , toggle .

# Action (enum, l4 endpoint)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: hold , release , toggle .