OSRAM 4052899930377
|Model
|4052899930377
|Vendor
|OSRAM
|Description
|Lightify pro push button controller (PBC)
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Action (enum, l1 endpoint)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold,
release,
toggle.
Action (enum, l2 endpoint)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold,
release,
toggle.
Action (enum, l3 endpoint)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold,
release,
toggle.
Action (enum, l4 endpoint)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold,
release,
toggle.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.