Zigbee2MQTT

OSRAM 4052899930377

Model4052899930377
VendorOSRAM
DescriptionLightify pro push button controller (PBC)
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureOSRAM 4052899930377

Exposes

Action (enum, l1 endpoint)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: hold, release, toggle.

Action (enum, l2 endpoint)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: hold, release, toggle.

Action (enum, l3 endpoint)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action_l3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: hold, release, toggle.

Action (enum, l4 endpoint)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action_l4 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: hold, release, toggle.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.