Müller Licht 404022/404049C

Model 404022/404049C Vendor Müller Licht Description Tint dim remote control Exposes action_group, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the action_group property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.