Müller Licht 404022/404049C
|Model
|404022/404049C
|Vendor
|Müller Licht
|Description
|Tint dim remote control
|Exposes
|action_group, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Action group (numeric)
Group where the action was triggered on. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_group property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
color_temperature_move,
color_move,
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6,
scene_7,
scene_8,
scene_9,
scene_10.