Third Reality 3RWS18BZ
|Model
|3RWS18BZ
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Water sensor
|Exposes
|switch (state), water_leak, battery_low, battery, water_leak_buzzer, water_leak_buzzer_alarm_mode
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Water leak buzzer (binary)
Turns the water-leak detection buzzer on or off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak_buzzer property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"water_leak_buzzer": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_leak_buzzer": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON water leak buzzer is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Water leak buzzer alarm mode (numeric)
Sets the buzzers beeping mode for water-leak alerts.(0 = continuous;values = beeping duration (minutes).). Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak_buzzer_alarm_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"water_leak_buzzer_alarm_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"water_leak_buzzer_alarm_mode": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
min.