Third Reality 3RWS0218Z

Model 3RWS0218Z Third Reality Water sensor gen2 water_leak, battery

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.