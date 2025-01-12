Third Reality 3RWS0218Z
|Model
|3RWS0218Z
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Water sensor gen2
|Exposes
|water_leak, battery
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Water leak (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_leak property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true water leak is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.