Third Reality 3RWS0218Z

Model3RWS0218Z
VendorThird Reality
DescriptionWater sensor gen2
Exposeswater_leak, battery
PictureThird Reality 3RWS0218Z

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Water leak (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected a water leak. Value can be found in the published state on the water_leak property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true water leak is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.