Third Reality 3RVS01031Z
|Model
|3RVS01031Z
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Zigbee vibration sensor
|Exposes
|battery, vibration, cool_down_time, x_axis, y_axis, z_axis
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Vibration (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true vibration is ON, if
false OFF.
Cool down time (numeric)
coolDownTime. Value can be found in the published state on the
cool_down_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cool_down_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cool_down_time": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7200. The unit of this value is
s.
X axis (numeric)
X axis acceleration. Value can be found in the published state on the
x_axis property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"x_axis": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Y axis (numeric)
Y axis acceleration. Value can be found in the published state on the
y_axis property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"y_axis": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Z axis (numeric)
Z axis acceleration. Value can be found in the published state on the
z_axis property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"z_axis": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.