Third Reality 3RVS01031Z

Model 3RVS01031Z Vendor Third Reality Description Zigbee vibration sensor Exposes battery, vibration, cool_down_time, x_axis, y_axis, z_axis Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

coolDownTime. Value can be found in the published state on the cool_down_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cool_down_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cool_down_time": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7200 . The unit of this value is s .

X axis acceleration. Value can be found in the published state on the x_axis property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"x_axis": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Y axis acceleration. Value can be found in the published state on the y_axis property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"y_axis": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.