Third Reality 3RVS01031Z

Model3RVS01031Z
VendorThird Reality
DescriptionZigbee vibration sensor
Exposesbattery, vibration, cool_down_time, x_axis, y_axis, z_axis
PictureThird Reality 3RVS01031Z

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Vibration (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Cool down time (numeric)

coolDownTime. Value can be found in the published state on the cool_down_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cool_down_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cool_down_time": VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7200. The unit of this value is s.

X axis (numeric)

X axis acceleration. Value can be found in the published state on the x_axis property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"x_axis": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Y axis (numeric)

Y axis acceleration. Value can be found in the published state on the y_axis property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"y_axis": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.

Z axis (numeric)

Z axis acceleration. Value can be found in the published state on the z_axis property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"z_axis": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value.