Third Reality 3RSMR01067Z
|Model
|3RSMR01067Z
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Smart motion sensor R1
|Exposes
|battery
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.