Third Reality 3RSMR01067Z

Model3RSMR01067Z
VendorThird Reality
DescriptionSmart motion sensor R1
Exposesbattery
PictureThird Reality 3RSMR01067Z

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.