Third Reality 3RSB01085Z

Model3RSB01085Z
VendorThird Reality
DescriptionSmart Scene Button S3
Exposesbattery, action
PictureThird Reality 3RSB01085Z

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single_1, single_2, single_3, double_1, double_2, double_3, send_1, send_2, send_3.