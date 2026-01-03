Third Reality 3RPS01083Z
|Model
|3RPS01083Z
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Smart presence sensor R2
|Exposes
|battery, occupancy, sensor_calibation, sensor_sensitivity
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Sensor calibation (binary)
sensor calibationit. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_calibation property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_calibation": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_calibation": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON sensor calibation is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Sensor sensitivity (numeric)
sensor sensitive. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5.