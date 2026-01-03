Third Reality 3RPS01083Z

Model3RPS01083Z
VendorThird Reality
DescriptionSmart presence sensor R2
Exposesbattery, occupancy, sensor_calibation, sensor_sensitivity
PictureThird Reality 3RPS01083Z

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Sensor calibation (binary)

sensor calibationit. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_calibation property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_calibation": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_calibation": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON sensor calibation is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sensor sensitivity (numeric)

sensor sensitive. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_sensitivity property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_sensitivity": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5.