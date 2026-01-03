Third Reality 3RPS01083Z

Model 3RPS01083Z Vendor Third Reality Description Smart presence sensor R2 Exposes battery, occupancy, sensor_calibation, sensor_sensitivity Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

sensor calibationit. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor_calibation property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor_calibation": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor_calibation": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON sensor calibation is ON, if OFF OFF.