Third Reality 3RMS26Z
|Model
|3RMS26Z
|Vendor
|Third Reality
|Description
|Smart PIR Sensor Gen2
|Exposes
|occupancy, tamper, battery, illuminance, sensitivity, cooldown, led_indicator
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Sensitivity (numeric)
PIR sensor sensitivity level (1=lowest, 5=highest). Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5.
Cooldown (numeric)
Cooldown time between motion detections (seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the
cooldown property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cooldown": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cooldown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Led indicator (binary)
LED indicator on motion detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.