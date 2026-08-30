Third Reality 3RMS26Z

Model 3RMS26Z Vendor Third Reality Description Smart PIR Sensor Gen2 Exposes occupancy, tamper, battery, illuminance, sensitivity, cooldown, led_indicator Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

PIR sensor sensitivity level (1=lowest, 5=highest). Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 .

Cooldown time between motion detections (seconds). Value can be found in the published state on the cooldown property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cooldown": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cooldown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .